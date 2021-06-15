Concerns Grow About a Coming Bankruptcy Wave as COVID Medical Debt Soars

Case numbers and daily death tolls continue to decline, the majority of adults in the United States are completely or partially vaccinated, mask restrictions are being phased out, and summer socializing appears to be making a comeback. However, as America continues its steady march toward a post-pandemic future, another COVID-19 problem looms—a debt and bankruptcy disaster exacerbated by growing medical costs associated with treatment, particularly among the most financially disadvantaged segments of the population.

According to a March LendingTree survey, as many as 12.5 million Americans may already be stuck by COVID-related medical debt. The nationally representative poll discovered that 60% of respondents had medical debt, roughly 10% of which was related to the virus; the average amount due varied from $5,000 to $9,999. This implies that the cumulative debt incurred to date for COVID treatment could be between $60 billion and $125 billion.

This figure will definitely increase significantly in the following months, experts predict, as a trio of variables take effect: Expenses will mount for COVID “long-haulers” with ongoing health problems; more medical bills related to the virus will enter collections; and a slew of government programs designed to assist people in staying afloat during the pandemic will expire, ranging from eviction and student loan payment moratoria to enhanced unemployment benefits, making it more difficult for more people to stay afloat. This is predicted to result in an increase in personal bankruptcies by the end of 2021 and early in 2022.

“A lot of people are getting bills they can’t pay,” says David Himmelstein, a professor at the City University of New York’s School of Public Health at Hunter College and the author of numerous landmark studies on medical bankruptcy. “We’re heading towards a mounting debt crisis for many people who have been sick during this COVID period that will ripple through the economy unless something is done about it.”

Already, troubling indications are emerging. Between May 2020 and March 2021, medical debt among Credit Karma members increased by 6.5 percent, or $2.8 billion, while the number of people facing past-due medical expenses increased by 9 percent. Medical debt is rarely reported to credit bureaus. This is a condensed version.