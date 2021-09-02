Concerns are being raised online after a viral video of ‘happy’ dancing kittens went viral.

On TikTok, a video showing kittens leaping up and down behind glass doors has sparked debate.

Four British shorthair blue kittens can be seen leaping about on their hind legs in the video, which was uploaded to the app on August 29 by an account called Naiiill.

The clip is captioned, “How glad it is #pet #cute #cat #happy #foryoupage,” and their movement is synced to uplifting music.

The soundtrack makes it appear as if the animals are dancing along to the upbeat music, but they could also be clawing at the glass to get away.

Two kittens can be seen leaping up and down right below where the key is hanging in the lock, their eyes fixed on the door opening as the camera pans across.

With their food and sleeping boxes behind them, the little pets are definitely in a pet store or some sort of holding area.

The video has received over 245,600 likes and has been viewed over 3.4 million times on the app.

While the poster of the video, which can be viewed here, considers the pets to be “happy,” this is a hotly debated topic in the comments area below.

@naiiill

What a joyful #pet #cute #cat #happy #foryoupageâTM sonido – Thepereyil

Some Twitter users only noticed the sweet side of the video, with Dunia Ghayoor exclaiming, “Awwww.”

“So this is what heaven looks like?” a user named Csdcsd0909 wondered.

“Wow, cuties!” Dy9rtse62svi said, alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Many individuals, however, expressed concern regarding the kitties, with Shira14081 tweeting, “Poor kitten she’s living like a prisoner.”

“Some people not recognizing it’s a pet store,” said another person, The 4er.

“They’re presumably chained up because the owner wants to breed them,” Iustin Pvlov typed.

“For all males who say why they locked up: they need a new home because they don’t have an owner,” CommieHamster34 said.

“I suppose they jump because they want to seize the key,” Angles said.

With a furious face emoji, Nemo Nomen exclaimed, “Why are the cats confined up there?!?”

“Let me out!!” wrote Roccobagala358 from the point of view of the kittens.

Another video that has vanished. This is a condensed version of the information.