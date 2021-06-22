Conan O’Brien’s Running Joke on Paul Rudd Explained

Last night, Paul Rudd came on Conan O’Brien’s talk show for what may be the final time, continuing a 17-year history between the two.

Rudd came out to trick O’Brien and the audience by playing a weird footage from the 1980s film Mac and Me not once, but twice, during Bill Hader’s visit on Conan.

The clip was welcomed with enthusiastic laughter and ovation by the crowd, who had caught on to the joke by this point. Rudd remained the coolest man in the room as O’Brien and Hader lost it.

Rudd highlighted the long-running joke on O’Brien’s shows and revealed its origins as Conan comes to an end this week on TBS.

On Conan O’Brien’s shows, what does Paul Rudd do?

With O’Brien, Rudd has built a special relationship. Rudd will almost always claim, as many guests do, that he has an exclusive clip to give when he comes as a guest on one of his talk shows.

Almost invariably, though, the footage turns out to be a moment from the 1988 film Mac and Me. It’s a scenario in which a boy in a wheelchair violently wheels down a hill and down a cliff, plummeting towards the lake below, before an extraterrestrial comes on-screen and reacts strangely.

Rudd pulled the stunt on O’Brien for the first time on February 6, 2004. Rudd appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien as a guest and claimed to have a clip from Friends’ impending season finale. Instead, he chose to show the now-famous footage from the film Mac and Me.

Since then, the prank has gone on for years, with different variations of the same joke being used on Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Conan on TBS.

Over the years Rudd has played the clip after pretending to queue up projects like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Role Models, Our Idiot Brother, Living With Yourself, This is 40, Anchorman 2 and even a new play Rudd claimed he was starring in.

During the promotion for Marvel’s Ant-Man, Rudd even went as far as to bring a clip that had his character Ant-Man superimposed into the Mac and Me footage.

Paul Rudd’s final appearance on Conan

Rudd and Bill Hader both featured on last night's episode of Conan. He has done it yet again.