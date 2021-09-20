Conan O’Brien’s Awkward Emmy Stage Crash is explained by Stephen Colbert.

When Conan O’Brien unexpectedly joined Stephen Colbert onstage after his stunning win at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, it became a meme-worthy moment.

Colbert was spotted ascending to the stage at L.A. Live in Los Angeles to accept his Outstanding Live Variety Special award for Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.

And, despite having no part in the election, former late-night comedian Conan O’Brien walked onto the stage with the crew behind the live broadcast of the presidential electionâ€”despite having no part in it.

Before standing with members of the crew as the winning host gave his address, O’Brien was spotted hugging Colbert and joyously pumping his hands.

Colbert said, “Wow, I haven’t met some of these individuals before,” eliciting laughter from the star-studded audience.

Colbert made another remark about O’Brien as he waved to the large crew assembled behind him, stating, “These people behind me are absolutely… most of the people behind me truly deserve this Emmy right now.”

When Colbert and the rest of the cast and crew returned to the set, this time without O’Brien, he continued to crack jokes.

“Conan would be here,” Colbert told Entertainment Tonight, “but I had to dismiss him in the last five minutes.” “It was a financial issue.

“COVID’s budgets have been struck particularly severely, and we’ve had to make cuts. They say it was chopped based on height. It’s been a pleasure working with him, and I’m confident he’ll find job somewhere.”

Colbert then admitted to the site that O’Brien didn’t actually crash the show because he was brought onstage by a pal beforehand.

“I asked, ‘Why don’t you join us onstage if we win?’ and he replied, ‘Really?’ When I answered yes, he responded, ‘OK, but let me know if you change your mind.’ And then he appeared!” Colbert remarked. “We adore Conan, and we consider ourselves superfans.”

Meanwhile, Colbert confessed to Entertainment Tonight that his Emmy-winning turn almost didn’t happen because he initially turned down the opportunity to cover the 2020 presidential election, like he did in 2016.

