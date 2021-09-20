Conan O’Brien Steals the Show at the Emmys in 2021.

Conan O’Brien didn’t win an award at the 2021 Primetime Emmys, but he did capture the internet’s attention with his performance.

With his antics during the event, O’Brien, who is now a former talk show host after his TBS show Conan ended on June 24, 2021, became a trending subject.

He was nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series but didn’t win, but he still found himself onstage accepting an award. Here’s why Conan went viral after the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021.

What Happened at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for Conan?

O’Brien was nominated for an Emmy in one category at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Talk Series, however his TBS show Conan lost to Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Despite the fact that he appeared unmoved by his defeat, he still managed to steal the show.

When Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, arrived on stage, O’Brien kicked off the event with a bang. After the polite applause died down, O’Brien could be heard from the back of the room encouraging everyone to rise up again, prompting a standing ovation for Scherma. O’Brien was filmed standing and saluting respectfully throughout the entire short speech.

Despite the fact that he didn’t win in his category, O’Brien was able to make an appearance onstage during Stephen Colbert’s acceptance speech.

Despite having nothing to do with it, O’Brien was one of the first to arrive on stage to celebrate Colbert and his team’s Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). As majority of Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 team gathered on stage to see Colbert give his acceptance speech, O’Brien beamed alongside them, his arm around the award’s presenter, Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live).

When Colbert noticed O’Brien on stage with the squad, he said, “Wow.” “Some of these folks I haven’t met before,” he says, motioning to his crew behind him. “All of the people behind me – most of the people behind me deserve this Emmy,” he added.

Colbert later confirmed in the winner's room interview that O'Brien's participation was his idea.