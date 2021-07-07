Compared to a Scene From ‘Jurassic Park,’ a Herd of Lizards Running for the Trees

An classic sequence from Jurassic Park has been linked to footage of a horde of lizards fleeing for the trees.

The original blockbuster was released in 1993, and featured unforgettable scenes such as the dilophosaurus, a frill-necked dinosaur that attacks Dennis Nedry as he tries to flee.

The now-familiar plot stars Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, who is forced to fight for his life after the park’s dinosaurs are turned free.

Grant is one of four people invited to the unique theme park established by John Hammond, played by Richard Attenborough, along with Laura Dern, who plays Ellie Sattler.

Tim and Lex Murphy, played by Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello, are Hammond’s grandkids who find themselves in a life-or-death predicament alongside Dern and Grant as they face a T-Rex and velociraptors.

On one memorable moment, Grant and the two children are in the open plains, marveling at a herd of herbivores that surrounds them. As the gallimimus approach the trio, Grant exclaims, “They’re flocking this way.”

After a video of a bunch of lizards sprinting over what looks to be a golf course was posted on Twitter, this image jumped into people’s heads.

Many individuals have seen parallels between the cult classic and the reptiles scattering across the foliage as they seek protection in the trees.

The clip, which was shot at an unknown place, was posted to Twitter on Wednesday by user Cosmicray, and has since been shared numerous times throughout the site, garnering over 100,000 views.

However, there were no attempts to convert the dinosaurs to Christianity in the first picture. As the camera man chases after the lizards, the narrator playfully wonders if they have time to chat about “our lord and savior.”

July 7, 2021 — cosmicray (@neverseentit)

Many people have commented on how similar it is to Jurassic Park since it was posted, with Timothy Frey writing: “This is the finest piece of film I’ve ever seen!!!”

“This is giving off strong Jurassic Park vibes,” Rob N Roll said.

“They do move in herds,” Amyisquitebusy observed.

Jarryd insisted on Jurassic Park music.

“I’ve watched this movie,” Vegan Vibed joked.

Steven Spielberg directed the original film, which won three Oscars and established a series.

