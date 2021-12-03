Comments are divided on a viral TikTok video mocking those who post their Spotify wrapped playlists.

Some social media users have started uploading their yearly Spotify Wrapped, which has spawned a now-viral TikTok mocking those who have done so.

Friday Beers, a content media firm that produces memes and sketch comedy entertainment, has a TikTok account that has approximately 2 million followers.

As Would Angus, the main character in the spoof, goes near a car, the text over the video reads, “How people imagine you will react to their Spotify Wrapped.”

He climbs into the car and immediately begins gushing about the driver’s musical preferences.

@friday.beers.tv

He then complimented Liam for being one of Drake’s top 1% listeners, and declared that he knew what his favorite genre would be.

“What about your aura? What’s the difference between hype and chill?” He inquired. “That’s right up your alley, bro!” Angus’s face darkens as he admits that his aura isn’t as “glowy” as it once was, and that his year has been challenging.

Spotify said on December 1 that in 2021, users will be able to revisit their most-streamed songs, artists, and podcasts. The first Wrapped campaign, according to Washington Newsday, was launched in 2016.

Spotify not only updated listeners on their most-streamed artists and songs, but it also added some new features. These include “The Movie,” which links a Spotify user’s favorite songs with movie scenes, a “audio aura” based on a lister’s favorite two music moods, and an interactive game in which the Spotify user is given three claims and must identify which are true.

Many social media users post their results to their feeds, resulting in an annual debate on whether people care to see other people’s Wrapped.

The TikTok was amusing to some commenters, but some defended posting their results on social networking networks.

“Am I the only one that actually enjoys seeing what other people like to listen to?” one TikTok user wondered.

Others agreed, saying it was “interesting” to learn about other people’s hobbies.

