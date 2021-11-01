Commenters are divided over a viral video showing a fast food employee eating.

Savannah Wiggins, who goes by the TikTok handle babyzeusdope, captured an employee eating with her back to the camera before walking away. According to TikTok, Wiggins was removed for violating many community norms, yet her videos remain on her page.

“Imagine picking up your food and seeing a worker EATING over it,” stated the text that accompanied the video. “This is terrible,” read the video caption. @babyzeusdope This is revolting. Original sound – HeyVanna #MakeADogsDay #myfinALLYmoment #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #viral #fyp Among the more than 400 comments, a few people expressed worry similar to Wiggins’.

One TikTok user simply posted, “Health department.”

“You’re saying all staff do this?” one person responded. “No, there’s a specific spot where you eat because [it’s] a health code violation.”

One commentator who works in a kitchen echoed the TikToker’s sentiments.

They wrote, “Look, I work in a kitchen, and she is breaking health department code.”

When the staffer went away from where she was standing, there appeared to be no food, as several readers pointed out.

One commenter said, “She’s not standing over anything.”

Another TikTok user said, “There’s no food there.” “Just pretend you’ve never worked in the food industry.” Other commenters backed the employee, claiming that she could have had a variety of reasons for stopping for a quick bite.

A comment said, “She’s presumably doing a 10-hour shift.” “Can’t she eat the entire shift? You are not obligated to eat there. Make a pizza in [your]residence.” Another poster, claiming to be a former Pizza Hut employee, said that there was no available break room.

One commenter speculated that the restaurant may have been short-staffed and the employee didn’t have another opportunity to eat.

“What if she didn’t get a vacation? What if they’re short on employees and she’s been there every day… People always have to [find]something, I swear!” a comment was made.

