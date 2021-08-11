Comedy and Sorrow Play Equal Roles in Cecily Strong’s Memoir “This Will All Be Over Soon”

There isn’t much of a difference between humorous and sad. “When people talk about comedy, they talk about tension,” says Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong. It’s exactly the same.”

Take a look at Strong’s life in the year 2020. The first was taping an episode of Saturday Night Live during the epidemic. Then there was figuring out how to record Schmigadoon, her new Apple TV+ musical comedy, safely! Strong was also struggling with the stress of having to put a new relationship on hold as a result of a COVID-19 diagnosis and the death of her adored 30-year-old cousin, Owen Strong, from brain cancer.

“My cousin passed away recently, and the person I’ve been dating for a long time has COVID. ‘Am I going to die?’ I wondered as I had a broken thermometer. ‘Is he going to die?’ It’s been more than a fortnight!”

Strong chronicles it all in her new memoir, This Will All Be Over Soon, due out on August 10th from Simon & Schuster. “I had no idea how this would turn out because writing it was such a personal experience for me. I wasn’t sure I wanted to write about Owen in the first place. “How do I put something that is both devastating and full of love into words?”

Strong believes she and her cousin were close as children but had lost touch since then. “Owen met me in New York on the night of my SNL audition. ‘Who exactly are you?’ I questioned. I haven’t met you as an adult yet.’

"Suddenly, he kept reappearing and was never far away. It taught me what it meant to have one's family love you. Acceptance and surrender are also beneficial. He was giving me some advice on the issue of love. We wrote each other so many texts after he was diagnosed, just saying, "I love you so much." That's precisely it.