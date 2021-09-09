‘Come From Away’: How to Watch the Broadway Musical for Free Online

You don’t have to go to Broadway to enjoy one of the most popular musicals: Come From Away is now available to stream.

The Tony Award-winning production is based on the true story of 7,000 people who were stuck in a small town in Newfoundland after all flights were cancelled following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

What is the best way to watch ‘Come From Away’ for free online?

Subscribers to Apple TV+ are in luck. On September 10, 2021, Come From Away will be available on Netflix.

Anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription will be able to view a filmed version of the stage production for free (similar to the Hamilton movie on Disney+). TV shows like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and See, as well as movies like Tom Holland’s Cherry, Tom Hanks’ Greyhound, and Bill Murray’s On The Rocks, are available on Apple’s streaming service.

If you haven’t previously signed up for Apple TV+, you can do so for free for seven days. After then, a monthly subscription costs $4.99.

What is the story behind ‘Come From Away’?

Come From Away is set in the days following the September 11 attacks in a small Canadian town called Gander. All planes bound for the United States were stopped, and the musical depicts the true story of the 38 flights and 7,000 people stuck in the little town.

As locals and visitors sought to cope with the aftermath of 9/11, the people of Newfoundland warmly welcomed the “come from aways” into their society, forging enduring ties.

The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City was used to capture the live performance that will be available on Apple TV+. The taping took place after the lockdown ended, as Broadway was reopening, and the audience was made up of 9/11 survivors and first responders.

Come From Away premiered in a Canadian college in 2013 and made its Broadway debut in 2017.

In 2017, the original Broadway production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, with Christopher Ashley taking home the award for best musical direction. In 2018, Come From Away received a Grammy nomination for best musical theater album.

The Mark Gordon Company (Speed, The Day After Tomorrow, Source Code) acquired the rights to the musical and planned to adapt it into a feature film.