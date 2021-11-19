Colorized Footage of a 124-Year-Old Snowball Fight Astounds the Internet.

As the temperatures drop and the winter season approaches, enchanting film of a snowball fight from 124 years ago has reappeared on social media.

While a man on a bicycle pedals near them, a group of adults and children spaced out over two sides of a path toss snowballs at one another.

As the bicycle approaches, one man crosses the path, and snowballs fly all around him. The bicycle approaches, crouching down over his handlebars to avoid a flurry of snowballs.

However, it is too much for the rider to endure, and he soon falls off his bike and begins rolling around in the snow.

Snowballs are seen flying in all directions as more and more individuals enter the frame, eager to take advantage of the beautiful winter weather.

Zee Ventures shared the video to Reddit, where it has received over 34,200 upvotes. The user buitengebieden_ also published a similar video on Twitter, which had over 377,000 views, 3,000 retweets, and 19,000 likes.

Despite being almost a century old, the video’s wholesome joy continues to appeal to audiences today.

“I’m not in the best situation in my life right now,” Hefty-Paint-3087 said, “but this put a smile on my face and a couple tears in my eye…”

“Dude, same…this gave me so much joy,” Moldypickedpotatoes agreed.

“I know it’s obvious,” Churchbassist994 said, “but it only tells us that life back then was similar to life now, but with fewer easy and beautiful items.”

Snowball fight in Lyon, France, from 125 years ago (1897). That has been colorized and the pace has been increased. Atticus added: fromMadeMeSmileFull: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a group of 20 adults having a snowball war like this outside in the cold. Before we had installed magical shining devices in our homes, life must have been very different.” In a similar introspective tone, Goods***brain wrote: “Crazy to think what’s to come for Europe in just 40 years after this was made,” alluding to the two World Wars that would inflict havoc in France, where the film was shot.

The video is from a silent short film from 1897 called “Bataille de neige” or. This is a condensed version of the information.