Colin Robinson’s Journey in Season 3 as told by the showrunner of “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Colin Robinson is, without a doubt, the most uninteresting character in What We Do in the Shadows, but that was by design.

Colin delights on boring people, and his character, played by Mark Proksch, is an energy vampire that feeds on human emotions rather than blood.

While he isn’t as flamboyant or charming as his vampire housemates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), or Nadya (Natasia Demetriou), he somehow fits in wonderfully.

In Season 3, Colin takes center stage, with the story focusing on his surprisingly entertaining friendship with Laszlo.

Paul Simms, the showrunner, spoke with The Washington Newsday ahead of Season 3 Episode 9, which aired on FX on Thursday, and explained why Colin was given a chance to shine.

*Warning: This article includes spoilers for What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Episode 9*

Putting the spotlight on Colin Robinson

Despite his proclivity for boredom, Simms claims that Colin is “also one of the funniest characters” on the program, so the writers were curious to learn more about him.

“Since energy vampires are Jemaine [Clementcreation ]’s and have never been seen before in vampire legend, it’s one we made up for all three seasons we discussed. What is his background and where did he come from?” “Is that how they’re made? Are they born with this personality? We felt we could have a whole season of him trying to figure it out if we tried to answer those issues ourselves.” Simms added that they were able to generate some “amazing twists and turns” over the course of the season by delving into the deeper significance of Colin’s existence.

He wasn’t telling the truth. Episode 9 of Season 3 contains a startling twist: Colin Robinson is dead.

Fans have grown to appreciate the character despite his dull demeanor after he reached his 100th birthday, which Laszlo explained in the episode is the age at which all energy vampires die.

Colin and Laszlo’s friendship is the focus of this article.

Laszlo confesses that he knew about Colin’s impending death since the beginning of the season, but he didn’t have the heart to tell him, preferring instead to give him the finest possible final days.

Laszlo’s constant presence is abruptly explained by his confession. This is a condensed version of the information.