Colin Kaepernick Stats: A Look at the NFL Star’s College and High School Athletic Career.

Colin Kaepernick is well-known for his successful (though brief) career in the NFL. His sporting abilities, though, were excellent long before he entered the national stage, as the new Netflix series Colin in Black and White demonstrates.

Not only did Kaepernick, who was raised in California by his adoptive parents Rick and Teresa, have football talent, but he also played basketball and baseball in high school. Kaepernick was such a talented baseball player that the Chicago Cubs picked him in 2009. Despite the opportunity, he chose to pursue a college football career instead.

While he is most remembered as the former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers who first took a knee in protest of institutional racism, people may forget how successful he was as an athlete in high school, college, and even during his NFL career.

Here’s a breakdown of Kaepernick’s athletic career in numbers.

Colin Kaepernick’s baseball career in high school

Kaepernick’s baseball abilities were so good that he received more baseball scholarship offers than football scholarship offers.

His performances for John H. Pitman High School in Turlock, California, garnered him worldwide acclaim. With a fastball that reached 94 mph, he earned a reputation as a fearsome thrower.

In 146 2/3 innings pitched over his junior and senior years, he posted a 1.38 ERA. He scored 59 times in 59 games. He struck out 179 batters while walking only 67 and allowing opponents to hit just.167 against him.

With a.318 batting average and a.398 on-base percentage, he was also a capable hitter. He also had 56 hits in 59 games, including one home run and 24 runs batted in.

Despite his achievements, he elected to take the one football scholarship offer he received from a college, abandoning his baseball career.

It’s also worth mentioning that Kaepernick played basketball in high school, averaging just under 14 points per game in his final two years.

Colin Kaepernick’s football career in high school

In high school, Kaepernick’s athletic ability continued to improve by his junior and senior years. He was not only a member of the baseball and basketball teams, but he was also the starting quarterback for the school. This is a condensed version of the information.