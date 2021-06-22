Coke Daniels is ecstatic that the film ‘Karen’ is being compared to ‘Get Out.’

Comparisons of Coke Daniels’ next feature Karen to Jordan Peele’s Get Out have left him ecstatic.

The film producer, who also created the script for his latest project, replied to the film’s huge social media buzz.

Following the publication of Karen’s trailer, fans took to social media to speculate about the film’s similarities to Jordan Peele’s 2017 smash.

Many users immediately labeled the film a rip-off, while others chastised it for lacking the intricacies and nuances that Get Out achieves.

Daniels, on the other hand, appears to have taken the comparison as flattery.

He tweeted a screenshot of Peele’s name trending on Twitter with the caption: “Trending on Twitter!!” on Instagram. Keep seeing parallels between Karen and Get Out! We’ll take care of it!”

The rocket and fire emojis were among the emojis added by Daniels.

The trailer for the film, which depicts the story of a bigoted white woman intent on scaring her new Black neighbors, garnered attention online.

Users slammed Hollywood directors for wanting to “copy Jordan Peele’s formula” after the teaser for Karen went viral.

Get Out chronicled the trip of a Black man who sets out to meet the family of his white lover. His partner’s family immediately reveals to him that they have a sinister obsession with preying on Black people.

Others criticized the story for ignoring the trauma of the Black characters, rather than emphasizing it as Peele’s project did.

The name Karen is widely used online as a reference to entitled—and often racist—white women.

The film sees Orange Is The New Black actress Taryn Manning in the leading role as Karen with Saints & Sinners star Jasmine Burke, and The Watch producer Cory Hardrict as Malik and Imani, the new neighbors.

Daniels teased an insight into the film last year in an Instagram post, in which he said the film features “heavy social commentary.” The producer added that he felt the film was a necessary story.

In 2020, he wrote: “With the cold hearted murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery (to name a few) I felt it was necessary at this point for me to use my voice to speak truth to. This is a brief summary.