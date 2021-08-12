‘Code Red’ is a term that refers to a situation The Art of Climate Activism from Around the World

“It is possible to feel the world through engaging with art. About the potential of art as activism, Olafur Eliasson, the Danish-Icelandic climate-focused artist, says, “And this feeling encourages thinking, connection, and even action.” Eliasson is part of a growing movement of artists who are using art to not only raise awareness about environmental threats, but also to elicit a greater sense of urgency—and, ultimately, action—in response to our climate catastrophe. The UN’s “code red for humanity” climate report, which U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry said calls for a “overwhelming urgency” for action, highlighted the problem as even more urgent this week.

According to Christina Beckmann, co-founder of Tomorrow’s Air, the first collective for carbon removal with permanent storage, “inspiration leads to action.” Tomorrow’s Air founded the “Artists for Air” group because “art can captivate our imagination and touch our emotions in ways that essays, charts, and statistics cannot.”

“I believe that artists are viewing the world in new ways, communicating in new ways, and so boosting our chances of achieving traction on this issue as a whole.”

Art as a Tool for Climate Change

Not only has the epidemic heightened our worries of natural disasters, but it has also distanced us from the immersive aspect of art. Is there a greater time to be inspired by climate art from around the world than right now?

These works of art, which range from a permanent climate art show onboard a polar expedition ship to a live opera played on a climate disaster fake beach, make the case for a greater connection to the natural world and envision a more sustainable future.

Aboard the Endurance Polar Ship, you can make a change (Arctic, Antarctic)

The National Geographic Endurance, a new polar vessel from Lindblad Expeditions, is host to the first-ever permanent ship-based climate art show. The ship-wide exhibit of unique climate change art, curated by artist Zaria Forman, whose hyper-realistic large-scale pastel drawings capture climate change, aims to encourage thinking and change as passengers view the threatened grandeur of the Arctic and Antarctic right outside their windows.

New York City’s Ghost Forest

Ghost forests are real, despite their fiction-like appearance.