Coaches, Host, and Episode Schedule for Season 21 of “The Voice”

The Voice is returning on NBC for its twenty-first season, but one of the new coaches is making his debut.

The singing competition has been on the air for almost ten years, and throughout that period, several coaches have assisted twenty candidates in winning $100,000 and a record deal.

Let’s take a look at which megastars will be aiming to lead their singers to victory in Season 21 of The Voice, ahead of the show’s premiere on NBC.

Who are the coaches for Season 21 of The Voice?

For Season 21, Nick Jonas has been replaced by Ariana Grande. She’ll be seated in chair number three on The Voice, following in the footsteps of prior coaches Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, Pharrell Williams, and Usher.

Kelly Clarkson returns to coach seat number one for the eighth year in a row, while John Legend returns to coach seat number two for the sixth year in a row.

Blake Shelton, who has been a constant presence in the spinning chair, will be back for his tenth triumph as coach.

Carson Daly, who will once again be the host, will join Shelton as the only other mainstay of all twenty-one seasons of The Voice.

Who are the Battle Advisors on The Voice?

Each of this year’s coaches revealed who other big-name musicians would be assisting them during the Battle Rounds in August.

Camila Cabello, the “incomparable, multi-talented, incredible” Camila Cabello, was revealed as Legend’s counselor. Blake Shelton had a good time introducing his assistant Dierks Bentley, while Clarkson was excited to reveal her counselor Jason Aldean.

Ariana Grande, the youngest judge, will be assisted by her “close friend” and theater veteran Kristin Chenoweth.

It’s time to unveil the #VoiceBattles Advisors for this season!

@DierksBentley @Camila Cabello @Jason Aldean @KChenoweth @Camila Cabello pic.twitter.com/f5EDdOC9uf

August 16, 2021 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice)

Grande announced the news on Instagram, where she also paid homage to her new TV advisor. “I cannot express how grateful I am to have shared this with her and to have had the opportunity to”teach” with someone from whom I have learnt the most,” she said. My heart is shattered. We had the most enjoyable time. My crew is fantastic. My Cheno is one of my favorite things.”

