Coach is accused of slashing unsold bags and tossing them in the trash.

Despite promoting sustainability, a woman on TikTok claims that Coach purposely slashes unsold or returned purses.

Environmental activist Anna Sacks, better known online as Trash Walker, shows off a collection of ruined purses in a video that has lately gone viral on the app.

She said that she got them from Dumpster Diving Mama, an influencer who spotted them in dumpsters outside a mall in Dallas, Texas.

“As you can see, they’re all cut, which is Coach’s policy,” she explains, holding up a variety of leather goods to the camera.

“They direct an employee to purposefully slice unwanted stuff so no one can use it,” says the narrator.

“And then they write it off as a tax write-off under the same tax loophole as if it was inadvertently destroyed,” she continued.

“The company is not claiming any tax benefits for in-store returns that are unsalable and not able to be donated that were destroyed in store,” Coach said in a statement.

Sacks then went on to call Coach hypocritical for claiming to care about the “circular economy” and “sustainable” on their website, which you can watch here.

“So don’t ditch it, repair it—another that’s small thing we can do to keep bags out of landfill and lessen our impact on the environment,” she says, pointing to a screenshot of the company’s website about its commitment to bag repair.

“Coach purposefully damaging stuff doesn’t sound very circular to me,” one person, Weeee, wrote in response to the video, which has been viewed 2.3 million times.

“Why don’t they just heavily mark it down?!,” said Katschiller, another social media user. We all know the markup on these things is ridiculous, and even with the reduction, they’d still earn money.” “Was saving to get a coach bag for my mom’s birthday, but we’ll be getting something different,” Ximenapm said. On October 12, Coach apologized on Instagram and Twitter, explaining: This is a condensed version of the information.