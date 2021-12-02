CNN’s Nightmare Year Comes to an End With Chris Cuomo’s Suspension.

Chris Cuomo, one of CNN’s most well-known hosts, has been suspended, capping off a dismal year for the network in terms of ratings. Fox News, a rival network, is handily winning the ratings war in 2021, beating away CNN and MSNBC.

According to Nielsen numbers published by Forbes, Fox News had an average prime time audience of 2.578 million people in November, while CNN had only 654,000 viewers during the same period.

CNN’s ratings have dropped significantly since this time last year. In fact, according to Nielsen data, the channel’s ratings had plunged by 77 percent from a year ago. According to Nielsen numbers given by Fox, Fox News outperformed CNN by more than 240 percent in prime time total viewers and by 150 percent in prime time within the key demographic of people aged 25 to 54.

Fox News came in first with an average viewership of 420,000 viewers in this category, which is extremely lucrative to advertisers, while CNN came in second with an average audience of 148,000 people.

Overall, ratings are down across the board, including on Fox, although not as dramatically as rivals CNN and MSNBC.

Fox News celebrated its 25th anniversary in October with record-breaking ratings, on track to conclude 2021 as the most-watched network across all of basic cable for the sixth year in a row. CNN had only 487,000 total viewers in the same month, down 65 percent from October 2020.

This decline caps off a difficult year for the network, which is now dealing with the Cuomo controversy and the resulting reputational damage. Chris Cuomo was fired from the network indefinitely this week for assisting his brother Andrew Cuomo in putting together a defense against sexual harassment charges while he was governor of New York.

“Transcripts and exhibits revealed Monday by the Additional York Attorney General’s office shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesman stated in a statement.

“The records raise severe questions, which we were not aware of prior to their public publication.” Chris broke our standards when he disclosed to us that he had given guidance to his brother’s staff, and we publicly acknowledged that,” the statement says.

