Clove Water: A Simple, Natural Sleep Aid, Doctor Recommends

For those struggling with sleep, a low-cost and natural remedy may be just a cup of clove-infused water. Dr. Eric Berg, an expert in healthy keto diets and intermittent fasting, suggests this easy-to-make beverage as a way to improve sleep quality without the side effects of medication.

Sleep deprivation is a growing issue, with nearly one in five Britons failing to get enough rest each night, according to Mental Health UK. It can drain energy, affect mood, and weaken the immune system. Dr. Berg recommends adding a few cloves to hot water to help alleviate these issues. Cloves, the dried buds from the clove tree (Syzygium aromaticum), have been used for centuries both in cooking and medicine. A packet of cloves can cost as little as £2.50 per 100g, making this sleep aid an affordable option.

Benefits of Eugenol

Cloves are rich in eugenol, a compound known for its calming and sedative effects. Dr. Berg explains that eugenol works to relax the nervous system, reducing nighttime awakenings and promoting deeper, more restful sleep. The doctor suggests steeping four to five cloves in boiling water to make the infusion, which can be consumed hot or chilled.

The benefits of eugenol extend beyond sleep. Studies have shown that it possesses anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, which contribute to overall health. A 2021 study highlighted its potential in preventing chronic conditions, while a 2024 review noted its promising effects on diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues.

WebMD also supports cloves’ health benefits, noting that eugenol helps lower inflammation in the body, potentially reducing the risk of conditions like arthritis. Additionally, cloves are packed with antioxidants that help neutralize free radicals, which can contribute to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Incorporating clove water into a nightly routine could be an easy and affordable step towards better sleep, while also promoting general well-being.