Clint Barton LARPs for His Life in ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 2 Recap

In Episode 2 of Hawkeye on Disney+, Clint Barton set out to clean up Kate Bishop’s mess.

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), a Marvel hero, was forced out of retirement and away from his family vacation to deal with his past, which was brought up by Kate (Hailee Steinfeld). Kate is skeptical of her mother’s new fiancé, who appears to be concealing something from them.

The second episode, “Hide and Seek,” is the second portion of the Disney+ debut. Both Episodes 1 and 2 are currently accessible to watch, with new episodes released every Wednesday until Christmas 2021.

Clint tries Live Action Role-Playing for the first time.

Clint sought to figure out who was hiding behind his Ronin suit as the first episode finished with our two archery heroes meeting face to face.

Kate tries to maintain her composure in the presence of her favorite Avenger, while Clint makes it plain that he’s merely there to remove the costume off her. Through her flat above a pizza parlor, we get a closer look at Kate’s life. We show her training space as well as the numerous awards she’s received over the years.

The “Tracksuit Mafia,” as Clint refers to them, followed Kate to her apartment and began tossing Molotov cocktails inside, lighting the place on fire. Clint’s outstanding talents when catching one and throwing it back at the matching tracksuit-wearing criminals are worth highlighting. The apartment catches fire, so Clint, Kate, and the newly christened Pizza Dog flee, planning to return for the Ronin suit later.

They hide out in Kate’s auntie’s house so she can treat her wounds from the previous night’s brawl. Clint dresses up as a firefighter and returns to the apartment to retrieve the Ronin outfit, only to discover that it has been stolen. He deduces that it was taken by a firefighter who enjoys LARPing (Live-Action Role Playing).

Back at the flat, despite Clint’s emotional distance from Kate, the two begin to get to know one another, and Clint demonstrates how to properly care for her war scars.

Clint sends his kids back home to remain with his wife Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) the next morning while he cleans.