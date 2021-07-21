Clinic workers at a New York City-run hospital are required to get the COVID vaccine or undergo weekly tests.

According to the Associated Press, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that personnel in city-run hospitals and health clinics will be have to receive a COVID-19 immunization or be tested for the virus every week.

The announcement, which would affect roughly 42,000 personnel in the city’s public hospital system and nursing homes, comes as COVID-19 infections and the Delta variation are on the rise in the city.

Teachers, police officers, and other city employees are exempt from the order, but it aims to encourage more people to be vaccinated after daily doses dropped to less than 18,000 from a peak of more than 100,000 in April.

About 25% of Black adults under the age of 45 are fully immunized, while Black people make up about 45 percent of the public hospital personnel.

According to health experts, the Delta variant is responsible for seven out of ten sequenced cases in the city.

“We need to vaccinate our health-care workers, and the Delta variant is becoming dangerous,” de Blasio said on CNN.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 3.4 million new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide last week, up 12% from the previous week.

According to the United Nations’ health office, the number of deaths is continuing to decrease, with roughly 57,000 deaths in the last week.

“At this rate, the total number of cases reported globally in the next three weeks is projected to approach 200 million,” WHO stated. The Western Pacific and European regions had the biggest increases in COVID-19 instances, according to the report. According to WHO, the countries with the most coronavirus infections in the last week were Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, and the United States.

New variations, the loosening of COVID-19 rules, and the enormous number of persons still susceptible to the coronavirus, despite rising vaccination rates in some countries, it claimed, are driving the virus’s increased spread.

The World Health Organization has encouraged countries to commit to vaccinating at least 40% of their populations by the end of the year. Only around 1% of the more than 3 billion vaccine doses given around the world have gone to people in poorer countries.

