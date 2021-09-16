Climate change pessimism, according to Prince William, jeopardizes the fight to save the planet.

As he unveiled the first applicants for a prize aimed at finding answers to the situation, Prince William said the worldwide discourse about “terrifying” climate change is “too negative.”

When asked if negative discussion about the planet’s fate could make people despondent, the Duke of Cambridge responded that he believes “change is possible.”

William’s remarks came ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize, an annual competition that will offer £1 million ($1.4 million) to five winners for innovative solutions to global environmental issues.

The prize, which was established by William and his Royal Foundation, is intended to encourage innovations that would preserve the earth, nature, and humanity from tragedy.

The duke paid respect to his grandparents Prince Philip and father Prince Charles in the introduction of a book about the prize, hailing them as “pioneers in the environmental movement” as he staked his claim to one of the era’s most pressing issues.

“The facts look scary, and I could see how this may make individuals feel like they should give up,” William wrote. The worldwide debate felt overly complicated, pessimistic, and overpowering.

“It appeared to me, and my team’s research backs me up, that there was a real risk that people would shut down; that they would become so sad, afraid, and powerless that any true prospect of development would be dashed.

“A simple equation may sum up this mood: urgency + pessimism = despondency.”

If the award money can inspire meaningful answers to the climate catastrophe, William’s idea might be career-defining.

Fifteen finalists will be announced tomorrow at lunchtime GMT (7 a.m. ET), providing the first indication of how forward-thinking the ideas are. On October 17, the five winners will be announced.

The idea was inspired on President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot,” according to William, who defined it as “the most ambitious environmental award in history.”

However, it comes at a difficult moment for the royal family, with William’s uncle Andrew facing rape charges in a civil action in New York and his father Charles dealing with allegations of cash-for-honors at his charity.

In March and May, William's sister-in-law Meghan Markle accused an unnamed royal of racism.