Climate Change Is Exacerbating Health Issues, ‘Code Red Isn’t Hot Enough.’

Climate change is exacerbating health problems around the world, including in the United States, according to a new study published in the Lancet Journal on Thursday.

The research team discovered that climate-related health hazards across 44 distinct categories, including heat mortality and malnutrition, have intensified in 2020 in a survey of 84 nations called the Lancet Countdown On Health and Climate Change.

Although the paper’s title refers to it as a “code red for a healthy future,” outside scholars and foreign authorities said the report maintains that action against climate change is more important than ever.

“Code Red isn’t even a hot enough color for this report,” Dr. Michele Barry of Stanford University’s Department of Tropical Medicine told the Associated Press. Dr. Barry did not take part in the study published in The Lancet.

The World Health Organization’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, termed the Lancet report a “important scorecard for how our work is going,” adding that more work was needed to address climate change’s health concerns.

“The case for immediate action on climate change has never been stronger,” Tedros added. “I’m hoping that this year’s report prompts the action that is so desperately required.” “The case for immediate action on climate change has never been stronger. The Lancet Climate Countdown is an important barometer of our progress. I’m hoping that this year’s report prompts the action that is so desperately required.” @DrTedros @WHO at the #LancetClimate21 global launch pic.twitter.com/b6GW3eN3Az The survey found that vulnerable groups around the world are still at the greatest risk of suffering from climate-related health problems. They highlight, for example, that there were more days of intense heat last year, with the effects being felt most strongly by the elderly and young children, who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Another concern stressed by the researchers was vulnerability to climate-sensitive diseases, particularly in impoverished nations. They point out that more people live in close proximity to locations where these diseases thrive, such as coastal areas. They go on to say that malaria seasons in poor nations have “extended” since the 1950s, illustrating the pattern.

