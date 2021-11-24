Cliff Barton’s Hearing Aid in ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 1 Explained

Hawkeye Episode 1 is currently available on Disney+, and it gives us an update on Cliff Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) post-Endgame life. He begins the show by watching a Broadway musical adaptation of his adventures as an Avenger.

While the rest of the Bartons appear to be having a good time, Cliff is having none of it, and has even switched off his hearing aid.

The Avenger’s hearing aid is a recent addition to the character, leading fans to question when he first started losing his hearing.

While fans of Marvel comics may be familiar with the character losing his hearing, it is the first time it has been discussed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — and the cause for it is slightly different in the show than it was previously.

Hawkeye wears a hearing aid for what reason?

Hawkeye’s deafness in the Disney+ program has two main causes: one is due to the character’s heritage, and the other is crucial to the series’ plot.

Many iterations of Barton in the comics have been deaf or had hearing problems.

After a sonic boom created by the collision of sonic arrows launched by Hawkeye and the villain Crossfire, Barton becomes deaf in a 1983 Marvel miniseries. In previous incarnations of the character, his hearing loss was caused by childhood maltreatment.

Hawkeye’s hearing loss demonstrates the toll that becoming an Avenger takes.

However, neither of these backstories explains why Barton is suddenly wearing a hearing aid in the MCU.

Rather than blaming his hearing loss on a single incident, Hawkeye claims that his hearing has simply degraded as a result of being constantly exposed to loud noises — an Avenger, for example, is never far from explosions, guns fired in close proximity, or other high-decibel threats. In Episode 2, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) inquires about Barton’s hearing loss, and we witness some of the factors that contributed to it – such as smashing plate glass windows and being too close to massive explosions.

