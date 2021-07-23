Cleaners in hospitals are ineffective against superbug fungus, thereby increasing the risk of infection.

Following the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] that a highly transmissible, drug-resistant fungal infection has been discovered in the United States, health experts are advising hospitals to take extra precautions and use special disinfectants to prevent the spread of the infection.

Dr. Floyd Wormley, associate provost for research and dean of graduate studies at Texas Christian University, told This website on Friday that “a lot of the chemicals, disinfectants, and cleaners that hospitals use to clean their surfaces, to clean their environments are not effective against Candida auris.”

“As a result, it has the ability to persist even after you clean. When sanitizing the hospital environment, it’s critical to use disinfectants that have been proved to be effective against Candida auris, especially if you know it’s present,” Wormley said.

The CDC announced on Thursday that the new fungus Candida auris had been detected in a nursing home in Washington, D.C., as well as two Dallas-area hospitals. It is spread by patient contact or contaminated surfaces, and if it enters the bloodstream, heart, or brain, it can be fatal.

Three of the five persons who were completely resistant to treatment between January and April died.

Experts believe there are various reasons to be concerned about Candida auris, which has been labeled a “major global health issue” by the CDC.

Candida auris is not only dangerous and difficult to treat, but it is also readily misinterpreted.

Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, infectious disease physician advisor at Texas Health Resources, told This website that “this particular Candida species requires multiple molecular testing to be identified, otherwise you can misidentify.”

“It’s resistant to the medications that are typically used to treat it. It has the potential to persist and inflict harm, according to Wormley. “People who have highly weakened immune systems, who are severely immunocompromised, are the ones who get sick the most.”

Because the fungus primarily affects people who already have medical problems and frequently visits hospitals or lives in nursing homes, Wormley believes hospitals should be extra cautious when disinfecting surfaces, especially now that COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise due to the Delta variant.

"There are a lot of immunocompromised patients who show up in hospitals and are put on ventilators. He described them as "severely immunocompromised."