Classmate searches for pictures of guns and bullets at school in a student film.

A video has gone viral on social media that appears to show a high school student looking through photographs of guns and ammo.

An anonymous adolescent can be seen searching through photographs of firearms and ammunition on Google in the video, which was submitted to TikTok user Coastlvl5000.

The description for the photo reads, “It’s only the second week of school in America for me.” More than 500,000 people have watched the video, which can be found here.

The name of the individual filming and the exact location are yet unknown. The original poster has been contacted by this website for confirmation of both.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils have returned to class in the last two weeks, and the video was released little over two weeks ago.

Given the recent concerns about gun control and school massacres in the United States, it makes for unsettling watching.

According to data published by NPR in 2019, the United States has the world’s 32nd highest rate of gun violence deaths, with an average of 3.96 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019.

To put that number in perspective, it’s more than eight times higher than the rate in Canada, which was 0.47 per 100,000, and about 100 times higher than the rate in the United Kingdom, which was 0.04 per 100,000.

Despite the outbreak and the lockdowns that followed, Everytown Research reports that 43 episodes of gunfire on school grounds have already occurred, resulting in 12 deaths and 19 injuries.

With this in mind, it’s understandable that the post provoked worry and debate.

One user, fagguettebaguette, advised them to “go and notify the counselor,” while another, uliikejaz, advised them to “go tell the teacher.”

Sockcatboy assumed it was a prank, but pushed them to inform someone since “it could save lives.”

Hxnkreis observed that the pistols appeared to be “really old” and speculated that he “might just be undertaking a history project” or something like.

“They can verify anything you search up on the WiFi,” Vaxll1 pointed out, implying that if he is found to have broken any rules, he will almost probably be suspended.

