Clara McGregor, Ewan McGregor’s Daughter, is Bitten in the Face by a Dog Just Before Carpet in Red

Clara McGregor stated on Twitter that she was attacked by a dog less than an hour before walking the red carpet for The Birthday Cake.

The daughter of Hollywood star Ewan McGregor revealed to her 54,800 Instagram followers that she spent 30 minutes in the emergency room prior to posing for shots.

McGregor uploaded a photo at the premiere, showing off big red bite scars on her nose and cheek.

“When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet,” she explained. “We would like to thank @themobmuseum for having us; @thebirthdaycakemovie will be released in theaters and on VOD on June 18th!” Congratulations, @pgdm @swindled717 @sienaoberman!! We appreciate the outfit from @fendi.”

McGregor also shared a photograph of herself grimacing as she turned off the camera from her hospital bed.

The 25-year-old received a torrent of supportive responses, with many complimenting her look as a “red carpet winner.”

“Looks tough.” actor Jeremy White of Shameless wrote.

“Best red carpet look ever,” director Eli Morgan Gesner exclaimed.

Liz Jenkins, star of Black-ish, added: “Oh nooo! Still awe-inspiring. However, I am truly sorry that occurred.”

Mason Alexander Park, an actor, enthused about her injuries, tweeting, “This is so bada**.”

McGregor serves as a co-producer on the film, which stars her father.

The Birthday Cake chronicles Gio’s (Shiloh Fernandez) quest to solve the mystery surrounding his father’s death ten years after it occurred.

The star-studded cast also includes Val Kilmer of Top Gun, Lorraine Bracco of The Sopranos, and William Fichtner of Prison Break.