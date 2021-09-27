Claim of the Owner After his stay with Rover Sitter, the dog was in a lot of pain, both physically and mentally.

Grover the Red Husky and his owner, Stewart Dorn, have over 60,000 Instagram followers who follow Grover as he “howls at memes” in Nashville. The account, @redgroverredgrover, features pictures of the dog on a boat, wearing sunglasses, and even dressed as the Easter Bunny.

Last week, the account’s usually lighthearted material took a turn when Dorn shared a series of images documenting his health after returning from a trip and left him in the hands of a Rover sitter.

“I arrived to find Grover 4 pounds lighter and in a lot of suffering both physically and mentally after being out of town for less than 72 hours,” @redgroverredgrover posted.

Wounds on the dog’s face and paws are visible in the images.

Dorn released a video on the account’s TikTok that has been viewed over 5 million times in which he claims his dog’s “personality is gone” and advises followers not to use Rover or other similar applications.

Rover is a dog-sitting service that also provides drop-in visits and doggy daycare. This website reported earlier this year that two distinct pet owners had come forward with claims that their dogs died while being cared for by a sitter recruited through online services, one of which was Rover.

Danielle Andrade informed this website that she received a call shortly after leaving her dog with a sitter she located on Rover, saying that her dog had gotten out of the house and was gone. Andrade discovered her dog by the side of the road later that evening.

Sitters who book and confirm with Rover are covered by the Rover Guarantee, which provides financial assistance in the event of an emergency vet visit or property damage. However, while the sitter was discovered using the service, they were not booked and confirmed through a Rover link in the case of Andrade. It’s a “small loophole,” according to Andrade.

Dorn’s video included what appeared to be correspondence between him and the sitter, in which he inquired about his dog’s wounds. Grover’s wounds, according to the sitter, were most likely caused by him trying to get to the other dog in the house, who was confined in another room.

This is a succinct summary.