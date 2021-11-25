Christine Quinn’s Extra AF Chair Purse, as shown on ‘Selling Sunset 4’, is available for purchase.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is now available on Netflix, and Christine Quinn remains reality television’s finest evil. She knows how to turn a look, just like Cruella De Vil, another Disney villain.

There are many great ensembles in Season 4 (even when Christine is nine months pregnant), but one accessory in particular has caught the attention of viewers.

In Episode 1, she wears a black mesh dress and a black and silver jacket with big shoulder pads to a house showing with her boss, Jason Oppenheimer. What would you add to that ensemble as a finishing touch? Christine Quinn’s solution is a chair purse, which is a diamante-encrusted little chair on a strap. There’s no way to put anything inside it since there’s no room to put it.

“You don’t hold anything,” she says to a perplexed Jason. That fashion statement is now available to you if you so desire.

Christine Quinn’s chair purse is available for purchase.

Area, a New York fashion label, created the chair purse, which is part of a current collection that contains a number of crystal-covered objects.

The company’s pavé crystal chair bag, created in cooperation with MyReality, is one of the most notable. Area had genuine crystal-studded seats around their runway during New York Fashion Week in February 2020, and this is a miniature version of them.

“Want to do the biggest f***-you to the small bag?” MyReality co-creator Tyler Billinger told Vogue at the time. The chair is an item in the form of a bag. You can put a cent in it, but there’s nothing else happening on inside, which is what we’re obsessed with.” svg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewbox=”0 0 60″ svg width=”50px” height=”50px” This is a condensed version of the information.