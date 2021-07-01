Christine Baranski and the creators of ‘The Good Fight’ on Season 5’s Big Changes

Season 5 of The Good Fight is now available on Paramount+, and there has been a lot of upheaval at Reddick Lockhart. Fans had to bid goodbye to both Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn and Delroy Lindo as Adrian Boseman at the start of the season (see the show’s creators’ breakdown of the premiere here).

But it isn’t the only shift in the spin-off to The Good Wife, which saw Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart join an all-black law office in the first episode.

“It was Christine Baranski who made the joke that in this season we lose three important characters: Boseman, Lucca, and Trump,” Good Fight producers Robert and Michelle King told This website.

Although Diane and the rest of the firm are relieved to be living in a Biden government, the fallout from the Trump years continues as the season progresses. Diane’s husband Kurt (played by Gary Cole) is involved in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, which is an important storyline point for the season.

According to Baranski, this plotline was added late in the season. She explained to this website: “January 6 had not yet happened when the writer’s room began. And we had Gary Cole for eight out of ten episodes this year, and we were stumped as to what we should do with him.

“And then January 6 came along, and they wonderfully devised a plot for Kurt and Diane that revolved around whether or not Kurt was accidentally involved in aiding an insurgent, and the tensions that this could cause in a marriage. And so, in terms of my work with Gary, it’s been a great season for me, because politics really invaded the bedroom there.”

However, before that plot can begin, the show must say farewell to two characters. According to the Kings, Lindo was supposed to leave at the conclusion of Season 4 and Jumbo at the end of Season 5, but the latter was cut short, thus they both left at the end of the current season.

According to Baranski, she was aware of Jumbo’s departure during season 4 filming.

“Cush is very much an Englishman,” Baranski added “Her spouse is from the United Kingdom. She has a family, including grandparents who are eager to see her young son. She wanted to see me. This is a condensed version of the information.