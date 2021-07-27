Christian Slater on Playing Dr. Randall Kirby in ‘Dr. Death’

Dr. Death is a new true-crime drama series on Peacock about Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a disgraced neurosurgeon accused of hurting 33 people, many of whom suffered life-altering disabilities. Following Duntsch’s operation, two of his patients, Florella Brown and Kellie Martin, died, and his best friend, Jerry Summers, was left quadriplegic. He is currently receiving a life sentence for the 2012 murder of elderly patient Mary Efurd.

Dr. Duntsch is played by Joshua Jackson of The Affair, who described him as “twisted” to This website. Christian Slater of Mr. Robot plays real-life vascular surgeon Dr. Randall Kirby, against Alec Baldwin of 30 Rock, who plays seasoned spine surgeon Dr. Robert Henderson.

Christian Slater described the real Dr. Kirby as “energetic, passionate, and unexpected” in an interview with This website.

“It was a different kind of role for me to get the chance to play,” he continued. Normally, I’d take up the role of Dr. Death. It was fun for me to play against that and have the chance to be a little more heroic and be the man who is fighting for justice rather than the crazy killer.

“I adore the character, and I adore the character’s vitality. That’s the kind of intensity and passion I strive for in my personal life, and I’d like to bring more of it to my work.

“He is the person I want to be, the person I strive to be. He’s a high-energy person, whereas I’m a little more laid-back and chilled.”

Slater spends the majority of his screen time in Dr. Death with Alec Baldwin, whom he has openly declared as a “hero” of his.

He continued, “It was a lot of joy to bounce off of him and have the sequences that we did together.” We were given a lot of leeway to improvise and simply have fun with one other.”

In real life, Kirby and Henderson seemed to make an odd couple. Kirby is more vivacious, whereas Henderson is more reserved and quiet. Both guys had never met until joining forces to assure that Dr. Christopher Duntsch would never work in a hospital again. They'd seen Duntsch's devastation personally on several occasions.