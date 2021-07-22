Chrissy Teigen Tears As She Recieves Support Letters Following Her Baby Son’s Death

Chrissy Teigen posted a heartbreaking video to Instagram on Wednesday, after she belatedly received stacks of supporting notes following her son Jack’s death.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, lost their third child in September 2020, after the model was admitted to the hospital for severe bleeding caused by a weak placenta while pregnant.

After gaining delayed access to the couple’s fan mail, the celebrity, 35, was overtaken with emotion as she thumbed through the large quantity of condolence messages and gifts from admirers on Wednesday.

“This is simply piles of letters that we just got, because the area we usually get mail fromâ€”where you guys send mailâ€”has been shut down and it opened back up,” Teigen stated off camera, panning the camera over the letters in an Instagram Story post.

Teigen started sobbing as she said, “Now we have everything.” “You people sent the most beautiful condolence letters, cards, and books, and I just wanted to let you know that we received them all, every single one of them. OK, I’m going to read them all. I adore you all.”

Teigen and Legend released a joint statement on their social media accounts announcing the loss of their son in 2020, saying, “We are horrified and in the sort of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

“Despite bags and bags of blood transfusions, we were never able to stop the bleeding and give our son the fluids he need. “It simply wasn’t enough.”

