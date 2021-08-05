Chrissy Teigen Takes Her First ‘Sober’ Trip to Italy Since Giving Up Alcohol

Chrissy Teigen recently announced that she took her first sober trip to Italy after quitting drinking at the end of 2019.

On Sunday, the model, 35, shared images of herself looking stunning in a feathery Zuhair Murad gown that she wore to a United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) gala in Capri.

Teigen, who attended the event with her musician husband John Legend, said in her post that it felt “trippy” not to be “wasted” at the glitzy affair.

Teigen expressed her gratitude for the alcohol-free experience after a long list of thank-yous, which included UNICEF’s Italian arm and luxury fashion boutique LuisaViaRoma, who hosted the event.

“But, most importantly, thank you for making me feel so beautiful and for assisting me in my quest for my first sober Italian getaway,” she added. “By the way, I despise the word sober because it conjures up images of rehab and medicine. Anyway, it felt quite strange to be sober while doing something you would normally be inebriated for.

“That, combined with all the incredibly hot young models and club boys, as well as seeing your younger self again and over, it was insane. Anyway, I’m not sure. I’m going off on a tangent. We had a great time. I didn’t do anything I’m sorry for, and I’m delighted I’ll be able to recall everything!!”

According to Vogue, Emily Ratajkowski, Eiza González, Cindy Bruna, Sabrina Elba, Maria Bakalova, Dylan Penn, Karolina Kurkova, Natasha Poly, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild were among those who attended the event.

According to Vogue, the night’s musical entertainment included Teigen’s husband Legend and chart-topping artist Katy Perry.

