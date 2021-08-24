Chrissy Teigen rips a hole in the wall of her mansion to free a trapped pet hamster.

Chrissy Teigen went above and above on Sunday to save her beloved pet hamster, cutting a hole in one of her walls to free the trapped rodent.

On Monday, the model shared a video of herself starting on a rescue mission for Peanut Butter, who had been missing for three days from the Beverly Hills, California, mansion she shares with husband John Legend.

Teigen claimed in the video that she heard mild scratching in one of the walls, causing her to grab a torch and explore more.

When the cookbook author looked closer, she realized that her beloved pet had gotten inside the wall through a space between sliding doors.

“There is a hole in the wall,” says the narrator. “There are wires,” Teigen stated in the video, before a man assisting her explained to Luna, Teigen’s five-year-old daughter, that “she is using [the cables]like a rope to climb.”

Following the failure of various attempts, Teigen decided to carve a small hole in the wall through which they attempted to entice Peanut Butter with food.

