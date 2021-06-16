Chrissy Teigen is dubbed a ‘Malignant Sociopathic Narcissist’ by Candace Owens.

Candace Owens slammed Chrissy Teigen after the model apologized over leaked tweets, calling her a “malignant sociopathic narcissist.”

Teigen apologized in a lengthy Medium blog post on Monday, saying she was “deeply ashamed” of her “terrible” tweets that attacked a then-teenage Courtney Stodden a decade ago.

Conservative commentator Owens, on the other hand, attacked Teigen on Twitter late Monday, accusing her “crew” of removing “bad comments” from her Instagram account “to give the appearance that the public is forgiving her.”

Owens began, “The problem with #chrissyteigen’s rant is that she’s apologizing for who she was ‘a long time ago.'” “Let’s be clear—Chrissy has spent the last six years tormenting conservative women who have done nothing to her. This wasn’t a particularly bleak era in her life. It’s in her nature.”

“FYI—someone on Chrissy Teigen’s staff is erasing unfavorable comments from her Instagram account to give the impression that the world is forgiving her,” Owens continued. This is nothing more than a well-executed Hollywood publicity trick. She’s still a psychopathic narcissist with a poisonous personality.”

Owens also shared a screenshot from designer Michael Costello’s Instagram post, in which he claims Teigen publicly accused him of being racist in 2014 based on a doctored image.

Owens tweeted alongside a screenshot of his post, “Sharing this since another victim is come forward today to discuss Chrissy Teigen’s mafia-like bully methods in Hollywood.” “It reminds me a lot of what she did to Alison Roman. Please visit his Instagram profile to read the rest of his entry. #SurvivingChrissyTeigen.”

The problem with #chrissyteigen’s diatribe is that she’s apologizing for who she was “a long time ago”.

Let’s be clear— Chrissy spent the last 6 years online harassing conservative women who DID NOTHING to her.

This wasn’t a particularly bleak era in her life.

It’s who she is.

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 14, 2021

FYI— someone on Chrissy Teigen’s team is deleting negative comments under her Instagram account to create the illusion that the world is forgiving her.

This is nothing more than a well-executed Hollywood publicity trick.

She’s still a malignant sociopathic narcissist.

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 14,. This is a brief summary.