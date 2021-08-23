Chrissy Teigen claims she hasn’t ‘really processed’ her baby son Jack’s death.

As the one-year anniversary of her baby son Jack’s death approaches, Chrissy Teigen has acknowledged that she hasn’t “completely processed” her loss.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were heartbroken when their third child died in September 2020, after the expectant model was admitted to the hospital with severe bleeding caused by a weak placenta.

Teigen said that she’s been struggling recently in an emotional Instagram message released on Sunday, after she was reminded of the tragedy while working on a book.

Teigen wrote, in part, that she was “just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life,” captioning a photo of her looking upbeat as she sat at a restaurant table with Legend in New York City.

“I’ve been feeling a little sad recently. It all started when I was thinking of a caption for my book and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!’ in the sense of a cookbook, only to realize that my third baby will never arrive. Then I realized I’d buried myself in the novel to avoid thinking about the real, live third child.

“I don’t think I truly processed jack, and now that I don’t have the drink to dull it, everything is just…there, waiting to be acknowledged.” I think what I’m trying to express is that life is incredibly complicated.”

After obtaining delayed access to the couple’s fan mail, the celebrity revealed video footage of herself weeping as she thumbed through a batch of belatedly received condolence letters and gifts from admirers over Jack’s death in July.

Teigen stated off camera, “This is just piles of letters that we just got, since the area we typically get mail fromâ€”where you guys send mailâ€”has been shut down and it opened back up,” in an Instagram Story post.

Teigen started sobbing as she said, “Now we have everything.” “You people sent the most beautiful condolence letters, cards, and books, and I just wanted to let you know that we received them all, every single one of them. OK, I’m going to read them all. I adore you all.”

When they made the announcement. This is a condensed version of the information.