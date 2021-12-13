Chris Wallace’s Reasons for Leaving Fox News

Chris Wallace has been the Fox News Sunday host since 2003, but his contract with the network has expired. The legendary broadcaster revealed that his show on December 12 would be his final one.

Even as President Donald Trump blasted the newscaster and branded him “nearly” radical left, he thanked the network bosses for not interfering with his broadcast in his final piece to camera on Fox. He also made a statement about why, after 18 years, he decided to end his Sunday show.

The former NBC Nightly News anchor and Meet the Press moderator will join CNN+, the news network’s new streaming service, which is expected to debut in 2022.

“We are incredibly proud of our journalism and the excellent team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years,” Fox News said in a statement following Wallace’s departure.

Why is Chris Wallace leaving Fox News, in his own words?

Wallace explained why he was leaving in his farewell speech. “I have decided to quit Fox after 18 years,” he remarked. I’d like to try something different, to broaden my interests outside politics. “I’m up for a new challenge.” Following up on this announcement, CNN sent a press release to journalists detailing Wallace’s impending show on their streaming service. As he stated in his statement, the show allows him to broaden his horizons by interviewing people from “politics, business, sports, and entertainment.” Wallace’s show will also be moved to the weekdays.

Wallace’s contract with Fox News expired this year.

Wallace’s Fox show hasn’t had a new contract since September 2017. Because the contract was for four years, it expired earlier this year.

Wallace was offered “several choices” once his contract expired, according to CNN, before electing to join CNN+.

“After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am delighted to explore the world of streaming,” Wallace wrote in a statement announcing his new home.

“I’m looking forward to the increased freedom and flexibility that streaming gives me when it comes to interviewing big personalities in the news — and coming up with new methods to tell stories.”

CNN+ has started putting together a cast of characters.

