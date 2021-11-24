Chris Pratt’s Super Mario voice is mocked because it lacks a thick Italian accent.

A producer for the upcoming animated film Super Mario Bros. has raised a few eyebrows after defending the decision to cast Chris Pratt in the main voice role while conceding that the lead will not have an Italian accent.

Chris Meledandri, the film’s co-producer, has said that Pratt’s work in bringing the character to life is “phenomenal,” a statement that has prompted outrage on social media.

When Pratt’s contentious hiring was announced in September, many fans wondered what qualified the Jurassic World star for the part, as well as why no real Italians appeared to be involved.

It just feels weird to have a Super Mario with an American accent.

When asked about the contentious casting, Meledandri told TooFab: “All I can say is that the voice he’s providing for Mario is incredible. I’m really excited for folks to hear it.” “We cover [that accent]in the movie, so you’ll see we clearly reference to that—but that’s not the tenor of the performance throughout the film,” he continued, referring to Mario’s renowned “it’s-a me!” accent. The feature film, based on the popular video game, features an exceptionally A-list ensemble, with Charlie Day scheduled to voice Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) set to play Princess Peach.

Bowser will be voiced by Jack Black, Donkey Kong will be played by Seth Rogen, and Toad will be played by Keegan-Michael Key in the film, which is set to be released in December 2022.

Meledandri acknowledged the outcry to Pratt’s casting in the starring role, claiming that he is Italian-American himself.

Day’s performance as Luigi is also a “nod” to the game’s Italian heritage, according to him.

“As an Italian-American, I completely understand. I know what you’re saying, and I get it. Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, is genuinely of Italian descent “he stated “All right, that’s our nod.” This interview has angered Twitter users, who have slammed Meledandri’s reasoning for the castings.

One tweet states, “Chris Pratt has no formal voice training or natural talent in voice acting, so he’ll just do whatever, because we decided to hire him instead of a genuine voice actor.”

“Chris Pratt lacks adequate vocal training as well as natural talent. This is a condensed version of the information.