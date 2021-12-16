Chris Pratt, the ‘Nicest Guy,’ is defended by Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan has supported Chris Pratt in the face of widespread online criticism.

The podcasting behemoth examined the online vitriol for The Guardians of the Galaxy star, speculating that it is due to his religious beliefs.

“Even Chris Pratt gets in trouble because he’s Christian,” Rogan stated on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Tuesday.

“In terms of his beliefs, he’s kind of outside the lines, he’s a Christian, and he’s fairly open about it,” Rogan continued. “As a result, they attack him.” He’s the nicest f****** guy I’ve ever met in my entire life, bro.” People who attack Pratt online, according to Rogan, are “all insane people who despise their jobs or sitting in front of the desk.” They’re tweeting negative things about Chris Pratt when their supervisor isn’t looking.” In November, Pratt made headlines when he posted a birthday Instagram tribute to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, which many saw as a dig at his ex-wife Anna Faris and their son.

Schwarzenegger, according to Pratt, has given him a “wonderful life” and a “beautiful healthy kid.”

Many social media users thought this was insensitive to his other child, Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Faris and who was born with serious health problems.

But, in October 2020, when a Twitter poll asking who the worst Chris in Hollywood is went viral, the vitriol directed at Pratt exploded.

In 2020, rumors that he is a Trump supporter arose, although the actor has never publicly confirmed or disputed his political affiliations.

Pratt is also a member of the infamous Hillsong Church in Los Angeles, which has been labeled anti-LGBTQ.

“It’s a bully pile-on,” Rogan stated emphatically. “You see someone who is defenseless, and you can shoot at them with no consequences since they aren’t in front of you, so you attack the man.” He hasn’t done anything… He’s the kindest f****** person I’ve ever met.” Rogan continued, “I’m friends with Pratt and have spent time with him on several occasions.”

