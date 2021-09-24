Chris Pratt Reveals That His Role in ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Is a Childhood Dream Come True.

Following the announcement that he will voice Mario in an animated film adaptation of the iconic computer game Super Mario Bros., Chris Pratt is in a jubilant mood.

In the film, the Guardians of the Galaxy star joins a cast that includes Charlie Day as his brother Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Jack Black as the wicked turtle Bowser.

Pratt, 42, stated that his role as Nintendo’s renowned Italian plumber comes after a childhood spent unable to afford to play the arcade game in an Instagram video posted shortly after the announcement on Wednesday.

“So as a youngster, I lived in Lake Stevens, Washington, and there was this coin-operated laundry near my house that featured Super Mario Bros., the first arcade game,” he recalled. Oh, I’m a huge fan of that game!

“I’d never had a quarter before… I’d either take them from the wishing well or steal them… That’s incredible. It just occurred to me that the quarter I took from the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros. has come true, and I now get to be Mario’s voice.

“However, I plainly hijacked someone else’s wish, so I’m simply waiting for the karma dominoes to fall in my favor.

“But, for the time being, it’s-a-me, Mario!” “That’s not the voice,” Pratt assured, referencing Mario’s famed catchphrase. To hear the voice, you’ll have to wait. But we were putting forth a lot of effort.

“I’m ecstatic to reveal that I’ll be the voice of the video game I always wanted to play as a youngster. “Wishes come true.”

Seth Rogen, who plays Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen, who plays his grandfather, Cranky Kong, are also in the cast.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will helm the film, which will be produced by Chris Meledandri for Illumination alongside Nintendo’s famed video game designer and director Shigeru Miyamoto.

According to Variety, the performers were chosen for their ability to embody the spirit of each of their characters when the cast was introduced during the Nintendo Direct streaming event.

“Mario and Luigi are two of the most adored protagonists in,” Meledandri said at the ceremony. This is a condensed version of the information.