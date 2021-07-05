Chris Hemsworth Kicks Off Six Weeks of Shark Action at ‘SharkFest 2021′

Christ Hemsworth gets the distinction of kicking off “SharkFest 2021,” an amazing summer event.

The National Geographic marathon starts on Monday and will run for six weeks, including shark-infested action. There will be 21 debuts across four networks and Disney+ during that time.

Hemsworth, an Australian actor, will star in a special shark show on National Geographic tonight. Here’s more information on that, as well as the other shark-themed shows you may watch this summer.

Chris Hemsworth is a British actor who is well-known for his Sharks: Getting to Know Them

Shark Beach, starring Chris Hemsworth, premieres on National Geographic on Monday, July 5 at 9/8c.

Hemsworth is on a quest to learn more about shark behavior and how people and sharks can coexist peacefully. There has been a rise in local shark attacks on Australia’s east coast, prompting Hemsworth to research the various shark species and their behaviour.

Hemsworth is joined by Valerie Taylor, a prominent underwater conservationist, in the film, which was produced by Nutopia (One Strange Rock).

Early footage from the documentary shows Hemsworth getting to know a shark they’re keeping an eye on from the side of the boat. They catch a medium-sized shark and measure it as well as collect other data.

One of the jobs they must complete is obtaining an anal swab from the shark in order to determine what it is eating. Hemsworth is the one who inserts the swab, as he puts it, “digging in.”

Shark Beach, starring Chris Hemsworth, premieres tonight on National Geographic, followed by a repeat presentation on Nat Geo WILD on August 2 at 10/9c. From Friday, July 9, it will also be available on Disney+.

What Else Can We Expect at “SharkFest 2021?”

During “SharkFest 2021,” there will be 21 shark-related shows airing over the course of six weeks. Between now and Friday, August 13, there will be a lot of content to digest.

When Sharks Attack and Rogue Shark? will also premiere on National Geographic tonight, on either side of Hemsworth’s documentary. The latter is a documentary about a spate of shark attacks that occurred in October 2018 off the coast of Australia in a tiny region of water.

Following Monday’s triple header of fresh shark footage, a new episode will air every weekday. On Tuesday, it’ll be Orca vs. Great. This is a condensed version of the information.