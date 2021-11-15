Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter’s boyfriend was arrested after she died at the age of 25.

Chris Daughtry is mourning the death of Hannah Price, his stepdaughter, who was discovered dead in her Tennessee home on November 11 at the age of 25.

After the tragic death of Price, whom he raised with his wife, Deanna Daughtry, 48, American Idol alumnus Daughtry, 41, released a statement stating that he was pulling out of his concert tour.

Price’s boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested on the same day that she was discovered dead in her house, according to TMZ. According to the news sites, Fentress County police have not stated why he was arrested or whether he is a person of interest in the case.