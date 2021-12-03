Chris Cuomo’s Reaction to His CNN Suspension.

Chris Cuomo has spoken out about his CNN suspension, acknowledging that he is humiliated by the situation.

Following disclosures exposing efforts to protect his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during an ongoing sexual harassment controversy, the prime-time news anchor has been suspended indefinitely from the network.

According to testimony provided this week by the Attorney General’s office, Chris Cuomo exploited his position at CNN to gather information about his brother’s accusers.

Cuomo, 51, remarked on his SiriusXM Satellite Radio show, Let’s Get After It, on Wednesday, “Quick comment about the obvious—I’ve been suspended from CNN.”

“I’m sure you already know this. Even putting it out there hurts. It’s inconvenient, but I understand. And I can see why some people feel the way they do,” says the author. According to Cuomo, “I realize how embarrassing it is. And I understand why some people are upset with what I’ve done. I’ve previously expressed regret. I’m serious. The last thing I wanted to do was put any of my coworkers in jeopardy. And do everything you can to avoid assisting.” Chris Cuomo, the current host of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, was suspended indefinitely by CNN on Monday.

“Transcripts and exhibits revealed Monday by the Additional York Attorney General’s office shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesman stated in a statement.

“The records raise severe questions, which we were not aware of prior to their public publication.” Chris broke our standards when he disclosed to us that he had given guidance to his brother’s staff, and we publicly acknowledged that,” the statement says.

Cuomo also expressed his admiration for CNN’s “method” in dealing with the matter.

“I’m aware that they have a procedure that they believe is critical. That is a procedure that I appreciate. So I’m not going to say anything else about it. So, for the time being, let’s just get down to business, and there’s plenty to accomplish on that front.” “So I’m not going to talk about this any farther than that,” he concluded. CNN “recognized the unique position he was in and understood his desire to put family first and job second,” according to a CNN spokesperson. “However, these records point,” the statement says. This is a condensed version of the information.