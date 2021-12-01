Chris Cuomo is the governor of New York. After Suspension, Supported by Media Figures: ‘Wouldn’t You Please Assist Your Brother?’

Following Chris Cuomo’s suspension from CNN for allegedly assisting his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, while he was facing sex assault charges, a number of media professionals have come out in favor of the anchor.

Following the publication of communications exposing Chris Cuomo’s involvement in advising Andrew Cuomo about the sexual harassment charges by New York Attorney General Letitia James, he was suspended from the network.

Chris Cuomo, the current anchor of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, has been suspended indefinitely from his position at the network, CNN reported on Monday.

“Transcripts and exhibits revealed Monday by the Additional York Attorney General’s office shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesman stated in a statement.

“The documents, which we didn’t have access to until they were made public, raise major concerns. Chris broke our standards when he disclosed to us that he had given advise to his brother’s staff, and we publicly acknowledged it “The statement goes on.

“However, we recognized his unique situation and recognized his need to prioritize his family over his profession. These materials, on the other hand, indicate that he was more involved in his brother’s efforts than we previously thought. As a result, Chris has been placed on indefinite suspension pending further investigation.” A lot of media figures have come out in support of Chris Cuomo as a result of the event.

“If my brother ever gets himself into a problem, I’m going to do some unethical s*** to assist him out,” tweeted writer and journalist Matthew Yglesias.

If my brother ever finds himself into a scandal, I’m going to get him out by doing some unethical things.

December 1, 2021 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias)

Lis Smith, a Democratic strategist and former spokesperson for Andrew Cuomo, defended Chris Cuomo for looking out for his brother in a now-deleted post.

“The job of brother, sister, mother, father, daughter, son always comes first,” Smith’s tweet stated in widely circulated screenshots. Smith was also the communications director for Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Former New York Times journalist Clyde Haberman tweeted: “Chris Cuomo’s suspension has left me with mixed feelings. It’s well-deserved on a number of levels. But wouldn’t you assist your brother if he got himself into difficulty, even though it was his fault?” p lang=”en”>p lang=”en”>p lang=”en”>p lang This is a condensed version of the information.