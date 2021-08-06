Chris Chan’s Stomping Feet Interrupts Court Proceedings Over Incest Charges

During a court session in which she was denied bond, Christine Weston Chandler, or Chris Chan as she is known online, stamped her feet in despair.

On August 1, Henrico County Police arrested the 39-year-old internet star on a single charge of incest.

The Green County Sheriff’s Office got information concerning alleged “sex crimes against a family member who resides in the Ruckersville area” the day before the arrest.

The YouTube sensation is currently detained at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Chandler appeared in Greene County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Thursday for a hearing (JDR).

Chan told the presiding judge, the Honorable David M. Barredo, during the hearing that she was ready to pick up her personal belongings and would be “willing to proceed with everything if I can get it done,” according to The Daily Progress.

According to the news site, Barredo denied Chandler’s request for bond on the advice of Greene County General District Judge Kenneth Andrew Sneathern, citing the severity of the alleged act and the possible harm Chandler poses to both the community and herself.

He ordered her to be detained in custody without bond until a preliminary court hearing on September 16.

Chandler then proceeded to interrupt her newly assigned attorney, David L. Heilberg, stomping her feet and declaring loudly that she needed to “bring everything back home,” adding, “I won’t feel secure proceeding until” then, according to the Daily Progress.

It’s unclear what Chandler was referring to when he said “personal items.”

She could face a sentence of one year to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500 under Virginia law.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and further charges are expected.

The case is being led by investigator Jason Tooley.

Chandler is a well-known figure on the internet, with over 50,000 YouTube subscribers and nearly 60,000 Twitter followers thanks to her web comic crossover character Sonichu.

Heilberg, Chandler’s lawyer, has been practicing law in Virginia for five decades and specializes in “criminal defense, personal injury, and other concerns.”

According to Heilberg’s website, he has “advocated on behalf of persons facing allegations including capital murder, driving under the influence, and other serious crimes.” This is a condensed version of the information.