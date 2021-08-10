Chris Chan’s lawyer claims that’mental health issues’ played a role in the incest charge.

Christine Weston Chandler, a YouTube celebrity known online as Chris Chan, has a lawyer who says it’s crucial for people to “not accept everything they learn on the internet” about his client and her case.

Chandler was arrested and charged with one count of incest on August 1 after the Green County Sheriff’s Office received information about alleged “sex crimes against a family member, who resides in the Ruckersville area.” Chandler’s attorney, David L Heilberg, said in a statement to This website that much of the information being put out online in relation to the case needed to be “filtered.”

Chandler’s frequent and sometimes obnoxious online presence is partially the result of mental health concerns that lead to misguided attention seeking and often controversial interactions with others, according to Heilberg.

“It’s tough to tell what’s true on the internet, as it is with practically anything else. Whether you’re a supporter, a legitimate journalist, or a trolling hater, these principles apply.” Heilberg also stated that online trolls had contacted him and attempted to obtain information regarding Chandler’s case. “Legitimate questions from journalists, supporters, and nuisance trolls will be handled in the same manner,” he stated. Chandler is now being held without bond at the Central Virginia regional jail and is scheduled to appear in court on September 16.

The 39-year-old reportedly stamped her feet at a hearing to decide if she would be granted bond after a plea to gather personal belongings was denied.

In light of Chandler’s well-documented mental health difficulties, her lawyer chastised the lack of help for his client.

He told This website that the criminal justice system is a lousy vehicle for helping persons with mental health concerns.

"Virginia also has a severe deficit of mental health care facilities. "Providing someone with the assistance they require is complicated and will take time," Heilberg said, adding that the "volume of misinformation" about Chandler and the case on the internet made it a "poor place to learn the truth." "There are few people with actual personal knowledge about what happened," he said. Chandler is something of an internet star. "Just because you heard or read something doesn't mean it's true."