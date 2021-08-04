Chris Chan, who is he? Incest Charges Have Been Filed Against An Internet Personality

Chris Chan, an internet star, was arrested for incest on Sunday and put into the Henrico County Jail in Virginia.

Chris Chan, who is he?

Mrs. Christine W. Chandler Sonichu, also known as Chris Chan, is a webcomic author, artist, writer, and YouTuber.

“I am Mrs. Christine W. Chandler Sonichu, Goddess of the Nations of Cwcville, Comma, and the Commodore Consoles, and the Creator of Sonichu and Rosechu,” she writes on Twitter. She/Her.”

Chan, who uses the name @CPU CWCSonichu on Twitter, has roughly 60,000 followers.

Chan is also known as “Christian, Christopher, Chris Chan, and so forth among my fan base and many trolls and cyber bullies on the internet since 2000,” according to her Patreon account.

Chan was diagnosed with high-functioning autism as a child, according to a Wikitubia biography page.

In 2000, she enrolled at Piedmont Virginia Community College, but was suspended for a year owing to soliciting, and graduated in 2006 with a degree in Computer Aided Drafting and Design.

The 39-year-career old’s began in 2004 with the launch of her Sonichu comic book, which was based on a character she created that was a mix of Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokémon’s Pikachu.

Rosechu, Sonichu’s love interest in the series, was also developed by her.

Sonichu’s comics were published on her website alongside movies she made about herself and her beliefs. In 2007, the website Encyclopedia Dramatica developed a page mocking Chan’s work, demeanor, and purported homophobia. Chan recorded many videos demanding that the page be taken down, even going so far as to draw graphic photos of herself sexually with one of her friends to establish that she was straight.

She had multiple YouTube accounts under various names, and several of them were hacked or removed when she posted several “insulting” videos.

Twin Falling Towers was one of her videos, and it received a lot of attention as she utilized the tragedy of the September 11 attacks to threaten two Internet trolls, Clyde Cash and Jack Thaddeus. Chan apologized in a follow-up video, but it was derided as well for not being sincere enough.

Chan came out as transgender in 2016, formally altering her gender and shortly thereafter coming out as bisexual. This is a condensed version of the information.