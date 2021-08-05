Chris Chan was arrested in Virginia for incest.

Chris Chan, an internet star, has been charged with incest.

Christine Weston Chandler, a 39-year-old artist, blogger, and YouTube sensation, is being held at the Henrico County Regional Jail West in Virginia.

“Christine Weston Chandler is now being incarcerated in our Jail West facility on one count of incest and awaiting arraignment in Greene County, Virginia,” Henrico County Sheriff Alisa Gregory stated in a statement to This website.

Sonichu, a Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokemon comic cross-over character created by Chan, has been the subject of countless artworks since 2004.

Rosechu, Sonichu’s love interest in the series, was also developed by her.

On Twitter, the 39-year-old has roughly 60,000 followers under the name @CPU CWCSonichu.

“My name is Mrs. Christine W. Chandler Sonichu, Goddess of Cwcville, Comma, and the Commodore Consoles, as well as the Creator of Sonichu and Rosechu. The account’s bio reads, “She/Her.”

According to her Patreon page, her fans refer to her as “Christian, Christopher, Chris Chan, and so on.”