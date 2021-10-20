Chris Ayres, the voice actor for ‘Dragon Ball’, died at the age of 56.

Chris Ayres, a well-known voice actor most recognized for his work in the Dragon Ball anime, has died. He was 56 years old at the time.

Krystal LaPorte, Ayres’ girlfriend and fellow voice actor, confirmed the news on Twitter.

LaPorte revealed that the late voice actor, who was most known for his portrayal as Frieza, died on Monday, October 18.

"My world went dark on October 18th at 8:40 p.m.," she added. "Christopher Owen Ayres died peacefully with his mother, brother, and girlfriend by his side." In a poignant tribute, LaPorte wrote, "Chris loved you all." "The vast majority of our chats were around how much he loved other people." In a message to his followers, LaPorte expressed his gratitude for their support.

“Thank you to those of you who returned his affection. You were the fuel for his fight, those of you who kept in touch, checked on him, reminded him that he was so much more than his work. You fueled his hopes for a better future, keeping him going longer than any regular person could.

“I hope the first thing you did when you got to where you were was take a long, deep breath and dance again.”

According to Deadline, Ayres was diagnosed with end-stage cardiac obstructive pulmonary disease in 2017.

Over the last few years, he had been discussing his experience with the cancer and his treatment with followers.

Fans have been paying tribute to Ayres’ character Frieza and his extensive body of work, which included anime series such as Maburaho, Black Butler, Sengoku Basara, Gantz, Tears to Tiara, Fairy Tail, and more.

Toei Animation, the studio behind the Dragon Ball franchise, praised Ayres’ “magnificent” abilities.

Rest in peace, my friend. Chris Ayres, a fantastic voice actor who brought several memorable characters to life, notably Frieza, to life.

Rest in peace, my friend. Chris Ayres, a fantastic voice actor who brought several memorable characters to life, notably Frieza, to life.

You will be remembered for the rest of your life. Thank you once again for everything. Toei Animation, the studio behind the Dragon Ball franchise, praised Ayres' "magnificent" abilities and wrote, "May you rest in peace, Chris Ayres, a fantastic voice actor who brought many amazing characters to life, especially beloved Frieza." "You will be remembered for the rest of your life. Thank you once again for everything."