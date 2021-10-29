Choriza May and River Medway of ‘Drag Race UK’ are on Shock Elimination.

The winner of Season 3 of Drag Race UK is getting closer and closer each week, and the battle between the Queens is becoming more intense. The much-loved Snatch Game was featured in Week 6 of Drag Race UK, in which the remaining seven Queens impersonated their favorite celebrities in an attempt to make RuPaul laugh.

Two Queens were requested to sashay away from the competition after failing to impress Ru in Snatch Game and on the runway, where the category was Feeling Fruity, in a startling twist for the first time this series.

Choriza May and River Medway, the two Queens who received the surprise double axe, spoke to Washington Newsday.

“I was stunned to be honest,” River told The Washington Newsday. ‘Is it really necessary?’ I wondered. ‘Was it truly as horrible as it seemed?’ It could have been a lot worse, but I expected that… isn’t it all part of the show?” At first, Choriza felt RuPaul was going to save them both.

“It felt quite strange because generally when RuPaul announces your name first, it means you’ve been saved,” she explained. ‘Yes,’ I answered when she spoke my name first. I’m not sure how I did it, but I did!’ Then he mentioned River’s [name], and I was like, ‘Yes!’ Yes! We’re both staying,’ then I noticed RuPaul’s expression, which was similar to when she was watching the commercials the week before.” Both Queens said that they liked being eliminated jointly rather than walking away from the main stage alone.

“I can’t image doing that on my own,” River stated. Consider how awful it would have been if you hadn’t been accompanied by one of your best friends. It’s certainly not ideal because it was a double elimination, but I consider myself fortunate because I was sitting next to someone who was going through the same thing.” “Having a friend beside me was incredibly comforting,” River continued. I didn’t want to go home, I didn’t want one of my best friends to go home, and I didn’t want the two of us to go home at the same time, so I was torn. This is a condensed version of the information.